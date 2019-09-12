CROWN POINT — A Hobart man accused of raping a woman and threatening to kill her family is headed to prison.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane R. Boswell imposed a six-year sentence Thursday on 42-year-old Christopher Novak for his Aug. 8 guilty plea to charges of criminal confinement and sexual battery.
But not all of that time will be served behind bars.
Novak will serve two and a half years in a state prison, one and a half years in the minimum security Lake County Community Corrections Center in Crown Point and two years on probation.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged Novak in January with forcible rape and intimidation, charges that carried a maximum penalty of up to 16 years in prison.
The prosecutor’s office reduced the charges against him in a plea agreement.
Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Lee Arnold told the judge the deal spared Novak's victim the trauma of having to testify about the attack in a public trial.
Defense attorney Adrian Guzman said his client “told me from day one he wanted to take responsibility for what he had done,” but denied he had committed more serious charges he was facing.
Police allege the victim — 63 years old and a grandmother — and a relative were staying at Novak’s home in August 2018. She said she hadn’t previously known Novak before then.
She said she was asleep when she awoke to find Novak threatening to rape and kill her granddaughter and other family members unless she submitted to sex with him.
She told police he assaulted her for more than two hours, stuffing a sock in her mouth to prevent her from screaming out to other family members in the house.
The woman told a relative the next day about the rape — but never sought medical attention and didn’t tell police until five months later because she was afraid of Novak.
On Thursday, the deputy prosecutor read to the court a statement by the victim:
“I lived in terror you would kidnap my granddaughter … come and kill my family. I will never forget your evil look.”
Novak told police he knew he was accused of rape but denied some of the allegations, saying he did not remember because he was "black-out drunk.”
Novak asked the judge to order alcohol therapy for him.
The judge responded, “I’m sorry you didn’t do that before so this might never have happened."
Novak replied, “Never again.”