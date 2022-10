Hobart man killed after being struck by minivan on the side of the road, police say

PORTAGE — A Hobart man was struck by a vehicle and died Saturday on the side of the road near Willowcreek Road and Holmes Avenue, the Portage Police Department said.

According to Lt. Rob Maynard, a 69-year-old male was unconscious in the roadway with serious injuries when police arrived. A passing nurse stopped at the scene and life-saving measures were performed by all, police said, but the victim died at the scene.

The driver had parked his Ford F-150 in the far right lane of southbound Willowcreek Road to secure some items in the back of his truck, Portage police said. A Nissan Quest minivan driving southbound didn't see the passenger and struck him and his vehicle from behind.

There were no other passengers in the Ford F-150, police said. The driver and occupants of the minivan were not injured.