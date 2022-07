Hobart man killed in Chicago crash, police say

"The adult male driver of the striking vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition," police said. "A second male passenger of the striking vehicle, possibly an adult also sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis in good condition. The adult male driver of the Rav 4 was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with unknown injuries and condition."

The driver of the black sedan was placed into custody after the crash.

"Three parked unoccupied vehicles were also struck in this incident," police said. "There were no other injuries reported and citations and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating."