Hobart man nabbed in wake of second robbery at regional bank, police say
Hobart man nabbed in wake of second robbery at regional bank, police say

Horizon Bank stock

Horizon Bank's headquarters in downtown Michigan City is shown in this file photo.

 Joseph S. Pete

MICHIGAN CITY — A Hobart man nabbed in the wake of a Monday morning robbery at the downtown Horizon Bank building faces a felony robbery charge, police said.

Paul Farkas, 52, was arrested not far from the robbery scene and was taken to LaPorte County Jail, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were notified about 10 a.m. about an alarm at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.

Responding officers learned a man, later identified as Farkas, had received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot, police said.

Farkas was located a short time later in the area of Sixth and Washington streets, according to police.

"The subject was detained and evidence from the robbery was discovered," according to a press release from the police department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Michigan City police officer Patrick Lewis at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1000, or at plewis@emichigancity.com.

The same bank location was robbed Sept. 30 with a man obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash and also fleeing on foot, police said at the time. Officers were unable to immediately locate that suspect.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

