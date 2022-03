Hobart man pleads guilty to Sin City drug dealing count

HAMMOND — A Hobart man is pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine on behalf of the Sin City Disciple motorcycle organization in Gary.

Gregory P. Weldon, 54, also known as “Sugar Bear,” appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to admit he took part in a conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine on several dates in 2019.

Weldon signed a plea agreement giving up his right to make government prosecutors prove racketeering and drug charges against him in a jury trial.

In return the U.S. Attorney has agreed to recommending a more lenient sentence than the maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment he had faced.

Weldon is among 16 people a federal grand jury indicted Oct. 21 on federal charges of racketeering and drug dealing as members of the Sin City Disciples, a motorcycle organization, which has made Gary its home since 1967.

The indictment states Sin City members engaged in acts of violence and extortion, trafficked in stolen property and sold drugs to federal informants.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers working with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces conducted a years-long investigation of the group.

Weldon’s plea agreement states he was a dues-paying member of the Sin City Disciples who attended organizational meetings, carried a firearm and sold cocaine July 8, 2019; Nov. 7, 2019; and Dec. 13, 2019.

He admitted he is responsible for the illicit trafficking of at least five kilograms of cocaine.

Weldon is the second Sin City Disciples member in recent weeks to admit involvement in a conspiracy.

Daniel R. “Tattoo” Spanley, 42, of Hobart made similar admissions to the court Feb. 7.

Kolar recommended the court accept Weldon’s guilty plea as knowingly and voluntarily given.

The court has yet to set sentencing dates for either man.

The remaining defendants are pleading not guilty and are set to be tried Nov. 7, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.