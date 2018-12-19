The discovery of a wrecked, abandoned car along the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night led state troopers to the driver's home in Hobart, where the driver's roommate allegedly refused to let troopers in and told them to get a warrant. So that’s what they did — finding pot, cocaine, hallucinogens and paraphernalia scattered about the house, Indiana State Police said.
HOBART — The discovery of a wrecked, abandoned car along the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night led state troopers to the driver's home in Hobart, where the driver's roommate allegedly refused to let troopers in and told them to get a warrant.
So that’s what they did — finding pot, cocaine, hallucinogens and paraphernalia scattered about the house, Indiana State Police said.
Trooper Ala’a Hamed was dispatched about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to a crash site just east of the Broadway exit to find a wrecked 2013 Hyundai sedan. A baggie of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were discovered inside the vehicle, police said.
Hamed, along with state troopers William Carlson and James Brasseur, went to the driver's home in Hobart, where they were met by Anthony Mason, 35, a roommate.
While talking to Mason, the troopers could smell marijuana coming from inside, but Mason alleged he didn’t know where the driver — later identified as Jordon J. Grindey, 26, of Hobart — was located. He also said he wasn’t going to let anyone inside, and that they should go get a warrant.
“While waiting for a warrant, another roommate, Amanda Gettig, 29, arrived at the home and later came out, saying she had Grindey on the phone. Trooper Brasseur talked to Grindey, who stated he was the driver of the Hyundai but would not say exactly where he is,” a news release stated.
Troopers could not get anyone inside the residence to unlock the door after they received their warrant, so they forced their way in.
Grindey came down from an upstairs bedroom and surrendered himself to the troopers; Mason was taken into custody from an upstairs bedroom; and Gettig was also arrested from her downstairs bedroom.
Drugs, paraphernalia, hallucinogens, and controlled substances — such as suspected marijuana, cocaine, THC oil, benzodiazepines pills or “benzos”, weight scales, grinders and other paraphernalia — were located throughout the home.
Grindey is charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; along with leaving the scene of a crash, OWI refusal, marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, and controlled substance possession, all misdemeanors.
Mason is charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; along with assisting a criminal, controlled substance possession, hash oil possession, marijuana possession, and paraphernalia possession, all misdemeanors.
Gettig, 29 charged with maintaining a common nuisance and cocaine possession, both level 6 felonies; along with assisting a criminal, marijuana dealing, controlled substance possession, marijuana possession, hash oil possession, and paraphernalia possession, all misdemeanors.
All three were incarcerated at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.
