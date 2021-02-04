 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart man threatens to kill woman, baby with screwdriver, police say
alert urgent

Hobart man threatens to kill woman, baby with screwdriver, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File

WHEATFIELD — A Hobart man is accused of threatening a mother and her newborn baby with a screwdriver, police said. 

Richard E. Mullet, 34, faces charges of intimidation while drawing a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery by bodily waste.

On Monday morning officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence just northwest of Wheatfield, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and met with a woman and Mullet at the home. Mullet told police the incident started because he wanted the woman and her children to leave.

The woman said she was in a bedroom holding and feeding their newborn baby when Mullet allegedly smacked her in the face and spat on her.

Mullet then flipped the woman off the bed and began to drag her toward the front door, police reported. Another child in the home began to yell at Mullet to stop, and Mullet then went outside, saying he would flatten the tires on the woman's vehicle, police allege.

As Mullet was outside, the woman began recording his actions from the window. He then kicked open the front door and threatened to stab the woman and her baby while he held a screwdriver, police reported.

Another child in the home then ran to a neighbor's house to get help.

Mullet was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, where he awaits a court hearing for his charges.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Brian Graves preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts