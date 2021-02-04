Hobart man threatens to kill woman, baby with screwdriver, police say

WHEATFIELD — A Hobart man is accused of threatening a mother and her newborn baby with a screwdriver, police said.

Richard E. Mullet, 34, faces charges of intimidation while drawing a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery by bodily waste.

On Monday morning officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence just northwest of Wheatfield, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and met with a woman and Mullet at the home. Mullet told police the incident started because he wanted the woman and her children to leave.

The woman said she was in a bedroom holding and feeding their newborn baby when Mullet allegedly smacked her in the face and spat on her.

Mullet then flipped the woman off the bed and began to drag her toward the front door, police reported. Another child in the home began to yell at Mullet to stop, and Mullet then went outside, saying he would flatten the tires on the woman's vehicle, police allege.

As Mullet was outside, the woman began recording his actions from the window. He then kicked open the front door and threatened to stab the woman and her baby while he held a screwdriver, police reported.