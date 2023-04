CROWN POINT— A Hobart man is facing a felony drunken-driving charge in connection with a pedestrian who was hit Friday on Interstate 80.

Robert M. Ballard, 41, was charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 5 felony. Ballard also faces two misdemeanor charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Court records show that Ballard was headed west on I-80 and merged into the right lane. Ballard told officers he was trying to exit onto the Broadway exit when a man stepped out and Ballard struck him with his car around the 0.1 mile-marker.

A witness said Ballard appeared to swerve to avoid the man, who had stepped out of his van to work on his semitrailer.

The witness said the man stood for a second or two before he fell and rolled under the trailer, charging documents stated. The man suffered a traumatic brain injury and was airlifted to the hospital.

Police said they detected a strong smell of alcohol on Ballard and, records show, Ballard was originally cooperative with some of the officers’ sobriety tests, until they asked him to blow into a Breathalyzer.

Officers wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that Ballard fell asleep in the patrol car, again at the hospital and again on the way to Lake County Jail.

He also periodically changed his attitude from “extremely friendly to upset and angry that [officers] would not allow him to smoke a cigarette,” according to charging documents.

Ballard’s first court appearance has not been scheduled.

