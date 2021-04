Hobart man's death prompts investigation, official says

HOBART — Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was found lying on his back in the street outside his home early Friday, an official said.

Officers found the man while responding about 9 a.m. to the 3800 block of Swift Street in reference to a man down, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries shortly afterward, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said police are working on obtaining a search warrant for a home in the area where they suspect an assault occurred, Gonzales said.

"Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses in the area, and they are attempting to gather suspect information," Gonzales said. "The investigation so far suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public."

The man's name has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Hobart police Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

