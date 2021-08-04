Hobart police arrest vet wanted on child sex charges in North Carolina

HOBART — A military veteran, former police officer and graduate of Lake County’s Veterans Treatment Court who was wanted on an out-of-state warrant was arrested Tuesday night and is awaiting extradition to answer child sex-related charges, police said.

Carlos Villarreal, 36, was taken into custody at a home in the 200 block of Virginia Street, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said. Villarreal was taken to the Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina where he has been charged with sexual offense on a child and indecency involving a child, according to police.

Hobart authorities were alerted to Villarreal’s presence in Lake County around 8 p.m. Tuesday by a detective in North Carolina, who said he had information that Villarreal was living at the Virginia Street address and added that neighbors saw Villarreal packing up a van earlier Tuesday.

Gonzales said officers decided to call in the Northwest Regional SWAT team to attempt to enter the residence after Villarreal did not come to the door when they arrived. Not long after SWAT was contacted, Villarreal surrendered to Hobart officers on the scene.