Hobart police discover two deceased victims during welfare check

HOBART — Police located two unresponsive individuals who suffered bloody wounds to multiple areas of their bodies during a welfare check Friday afternoon, according to Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department.

Police responded to a request for a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Ruta Drive. Upon location of the bodies, officers secured the crime scene and notified investigators, Gonzales said.

The Lake County Crime Lab and the Lake County coroner were both on the scene, Gonzales said. The victims could not be identified and the cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information on this case can be directed to Cpl. Zack Crawford at 219-942-4774 or zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Cpl. Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4991 or mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.