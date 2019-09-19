HOBART — Police are searching the city for a burglary suspect who broke into a home on Colorado Street sometime Thursday afternoon.
Capt. James Gonzales said officers arrived at the residence in the 6100 block and noticed a unknown vehicle parked in the driveway. The car, which didn't belong to the homeowner, was filled with items potentially taken from the house.
"We currently have a perimeter set up in the area, and they are actively using canine units to track the suspect," Gonzales said.
Gonzales said officers are currently looking near 61st Avenue and Arizona Street for the suspect.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.