Hobart police looking for owner of truck spotted near scene of attorney’s killing

HOBART — The Hobart Police Department released surveillance images of an older-model white pickup they say was seen near the home of prominent Region attorney William “Bill” Enslen around the time he was killed earlier this year.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who recognizes the truck or knows the owner of the truck to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford at 219-942-4774 or zcrawford@cityofhobart.org, or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwaldrip@cityofhobart.org. Capt. James Gonzales said investigators want to “speak to the truck’s owner” about Enslen’s death June 24.

Surveillance video from the area shows the pickup in the 3600 block of West 61st Avenue at the time Enslen returned home from work, about 3:15 p.m. The pickup then leaves the area eight minutes later, police said.

Investigators believe the pickup is a GMC or Chevrolet from model year 1989 to 1998, although they suspect it is a 1993 to 1995 model, calling the truck “unique.”

A relative found Enslen in his home before alerting law enforcement about 3:30 p.m. June 24. Enslen suffered injuries to his body, Gonzales said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner’s investigators. Gonzales said Enslen’s home appeared to have been ransacked.

