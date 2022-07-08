Hobart police release photos of suspect in check fraud case

HOBART — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a check fraud case that resulted in the loss of several hundred dollars.

Police said they responded June 4 to the 7700 block of East 37th Avenue in reference to a check fraud that occurred on May 31.

Officers were told two fraudulent checks were written by the suspect shown in the surveillance images.

"The loss prevention officer also told the officer that the suspect shown in the surveillance images may have committed similar check frauds at other locations in Northwest Indiana," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hobart Police Detective Cpl. Brandon Kissee at bkissee@cityofhobart.org or at 219-942-4588.