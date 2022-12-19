Hobart police seek help to identify wallet thief

HOBART — The Hobart Police Department is asking for help to identify a person suspected of taking a wallet left at a store cash register.

A woman told police she was at the store Dec. 12 in the shopping district on Route 30 and forgot her wallet at the register. Once she went back inside, the wallet was gone.

The woman contacted the store's manager. Video surveillance showed the suspect rummaging through the victim's wallet. The police department encourages people to be aware of their surroundings and to always ensure that their belongings are with them at all times.

Anyone who has information on the suspect should contact Hobart police Sgt. Robert Brazil, 219-942-4666, or by email, rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.