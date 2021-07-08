 Skip to main content
Hobart police seeking suspect habitually dumping trash in city
Hobart police seeking suspect habitually dumping trash in city

HOBART — Authorities are seeking information on a man suspected of being a habitual illegal dumper in Hobart.

On Thursday Hobart police released surveillance images asking the public's help in identifying the suspect, shown with his vehicle.

Police said the images were captured recently as the suspect has been repeatedly dumping garbage in the city. Several truck loads of garbage have been dumped outside the gate at the Hobart Street Department.

The surveillance images show a white man with a thin build wearing a blue bandanna and blue tank top. He is driving a white truck that has a Dallas Cowboys logo sticker in the center of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hite at 219-942-4654 or by email at white@cityofhobart.org.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

