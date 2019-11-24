HOBART — Shoppers along the U.S. 30 retail corridor likely have nothing to fear this holiday season but long lines and traffic jams, city crime statistics show.
Despite two high-profile shootings at the Walmart off U.S. 30 since September 2018, violent crimes in the retail corridor remain few and far between, Hobart police said.
The total number of calls to Southlake Mall from January to Nov. 9 has decreased by 17% compared to the same time period in 2014, Capt. Garrett Ciszewski said.
The number of calls to Walmart increased slightly, by 4%, so far this year compared to 2014.
Shoplifting and theft calls, which account for a significant number of cases, were down by 60% at the mall since 2014 and 26% at Walmart since 2014.
Shootings like those seen Sept. 30, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2019, at the Walmart remain rare, Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said.
When violent crimes occur, they often involve people who have had disagreements in the past and happen to encounter each other in Hobart's busy shopping areas, he said.
"Those shootings aren't happening because it's Walmart," he said. "It's happening because it's people who know each other crossing paths."
Ciszewski said about 7 million people visit Southlake Mall each year, which shows crime rates are relatively low given the number of people passing through each day.
"Having crime this low is an attribute to our proactive policing," he said.
The mall adopted a policy in 2017 that banned children younger than 17 without adult supervision from 4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The decrease in the number of calls to the mall since 2014 can be partly attributed to the policy, he said.
Officers monitor trends in other large retail areas for any policies they might be able to adopt to increase public safety, but police can't prevent every crime, Wardrip said.
"When you have places that are as busy as they are, with so many people coming through, things can happen," Wardrip said. "We do the best we can to be proactive and be visible, and I think our numbers show it's a safe place to be."
A spokesman for the mall did not respond to a request for comment.
Walmart also is a busy store, which is open 24 hours a day, Wardrip said.
"Walmart has always been very cooperative with us in any investigation," he said.
Both the mall and Walmart hire off-duty officers to work security.
A security officer was working the night Alex C. Hughes, 26, of Griffith, got into a shootout with another man Sept. 30, 2018, in the Walmart parking lot.
Hughes was convicted after a trial this month of felony criminal recklessness. However, the jury cleared him of the highest counts, including attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Hughes faces one to five years in prison at his sentencing, which is set for Dec. 18.
No charges have been filed in a shooting Sept. 1 at the Walmart that wounded a man. Two people were detained for questioning but later released.
Hobart police have turned their investigation over to the Lake County prosecutor's office, which is still reviewing the case, Wardrip said.
A shooting on the mall's outer drive in September 2017 involved two men who had been involved in a previous disagreement.
Gijeon Dupree Spence, 37, was charged in September 2017 with shooting a 40-year-old Gary man. Prosecutors dropped the charges last year because they couldn't prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to court records.
Altonio Benson, 40, and Darren S. Bell, 29, both of Detroit, are scheduled to face a jury Jan. 6 in federal court in Hammond on charges alleging they robbed Jared Jewelry of about $1 million in merchandise Jan. 25 and led police on a foot chase. Police said a third suspect escaped after driving a stolen Dodge minivan to the south side of Southlake Mall and getting into a vehicle parked at a nearby apartment complex.
From Black Friday to several days after Christmas, the Hobart Police Department allocates overtime funds to increase the number of officers patrolling the U.S. 30 corridor, Ciszewski said.
Officers also have a substation inside the mall, which is used to take reports, meet with victims and conduct training.
Authorities regularly conduct training for mass shootings at high-traffic areas, including the mall.
"The nice thing about Southlake Mall is if there ever has been an incident, we receive tremendous help from our neighboring jurisdictions," Ciszewski said.