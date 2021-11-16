 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart search warrant results in sentence for felon with firearm, courts say
alert top story

Hobart search warrant results in sentence for felon with firearm, courts say

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HOBART — A Region man has been sentenced following a search warrant in Hobart that led to his arrest.

Austin Williams, 28, of Gary, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Police executed a search warrant on Nov. 18, 2020 at a Hobart residence and officers found a gun that belonged to Williams, court records stated.

Williams has prior felony convictions for intimidation, dealing in a controlled substance and attempted theft. He also has six misdemeanor convictions in his records, including domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.

The investigation was a collaboration between members of the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team and the Hobart Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts