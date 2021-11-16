Hobart search warrant results in sentence for felon with firearm, courts say

HOBART — A Region man has been sentenced following a search warrant in Hobart that led to his arrest.

Austin Williams, 28, of Gary, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Police executed a search warrant on Nov. 18, 2020 at a Hobart residence and officers found a gun that belonged to Williams, court records stated.

Williams has prior felony convictions for intimidation, dealing in a controlled substance and attempted theft. He also has six misdemeanor convictions in his records, including domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.

The investigation was a collaboration between members of the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team and the Hobart Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.