Hobart Township Trustee has a prior OWI arrest

The prosecutor charged Silich in 2014 with a seat belt violation, but dismissed that count two months later that same year.

Whether Lake Station police and the prosecutor will file any new charges against Silich remains uncertain.

Lake Station police stopped Silich outside his home in the 3800 block of Roche Street in Hobart Township late Tuesday morning for speeding and unsafe lane movement.

Police said Silich failed a field sobriety test and then refused to perform a breath test for alcohol.

Police obtained a court warrant requiring Silich to give a blood sample at a local hospital. It was forwarded to a state laboratory for further analysis.

Police said Silich told officers he was taking pills for a medical condition.

Silich, a lifelong Democrat, has served as Hobart Township trustee since his first election in 2010. He administers poor relief to township residents in need.

Silich would face voters again in the spring 2022 Democratic primary if he runs for another term in office.

Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, reacted Wednesday to Silich’s arrest.