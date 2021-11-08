Hobart Township trustee sued for $500 over towing fee after OWI stop

CROWN POINT — As if Tom Silich didn’t have enough troubles, the Hobart Township politician must now fend off what appears to be a lawsuit he filed against himself.
The suit alleges the Hobart Township trustee, the top official of township government, is suing Silich for $500.
It would be a routine court action, except the Hobart Township trustee is none other than Silich.
Lake Station attorney Michael L. Deppe who filed this litigation earlier this month in Lake Superior Court couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.
Silich’s defense attorney, Roy Dominguez, said this is the strangest twist in a series of political hits by Silich’s political opponents to embarrass him in advance of next year’s election.
Silich already is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor criminal charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and several traffic infractions arising from a July 20 traffic stop.
Silich is pleading not guilty.
This latest legal attack stems from a traffic stop conducted last summer by Lake Station Police Officer B. Obermiller about 11:30 a.m. just outside Silich’s home in the 3800 block of Roche Street in Hobart Township.
Police said Silich had been driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone and made unsafe lane movements, such as veering across a street’s center line.
The officer didn’t smell alcohol on Silich’s breath, but police said Silich failed a sobriety test of eye and leg dexterity.
Police said Silich told the officer he regularly uses hydrocodone, a prescription pain medicine for chronic pain.
Silich refused a breath test, police said. Police obtained a court warrant requiring Silich to give a blood sample at a local hospital. It was forwarded to a state laboratory for further analysis.
Police had Silich’s township-owned red Ford F-150 passenger truck towed from in front of his house and impounded briefly.
The towing firm billed the township $390.
Deppe alleges in the suit the three-member township advisory board paid that bill, but Silich refused to reimburse the township.
Dominguez said he is investigating whether the township board or Deppe have any legal standing to demand Silich pay the towing fee or sue him for restitution.
Dominguez said that is probably why Deppe took the extraordinary measure of claiming he was suing Silich on behalf of the Hobart Township trustee – who is Silich.
Dominguez said the suit contains other mistakes such as alleging in one instance the vehicle Silich was driving is owned by the “city of Hobart” and in another by claiming Silich refused to reimburse the “town of Hobart.”
The city of Hobart is a different unit of local government separate from Hobart Township – a 26-square-mile section of Lake County that contains the city of Hobart, the city of Lake Station and the town of New Chicago.
Silich, a lifelong Democrat, has served as Hobart Township trustee since his first election in 2010. He administers poor relief to township residents in need.
Silich, who faces a re-election campaign next year, no longer faces the prospect of an election board investigation prompted by a complaint last summer by Robb Zimmerman, a Hobart political activist.
Zimmerman alleged Silich’s used the same Ford F-150 pickup truck to promote his re-election during Hobart’s Independence Day parade last July and stored re-election campaign signs in a township park pole barn.
Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, said the elections boards declined to take up the issue.