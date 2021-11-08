Hobart Township trustee sued for $500 over towing fee after OWI stop

The officer didn’t smell alcohol on Silich’s breath, but police said Silich failed a sobriety test of eye and leg dexterity.

Police said Silich told the officer he regularly uses hydrocodone, a prescription pain medicine for chronic pain.

Silich refused a breath test, police said. Police obtained a court warrant requiring Silich to give a blood sample at a local hospital. It was forwarded to a state laboratory for further analysis.

Police had Silich’s township-owned red Ford F-150 passenger truck towed from in front of his house and impounded briefly.

The towing firm billed the township $390.

Deppe alleges in the suit the three-member township advisory board paid that bill, but Silich refused to reimburse the township.

Dominguez said he is investigating whether the township board or Deppe have any legal standing to demand Silich pay the towing fee or sue him for restitution.

Dominguez said that is probably why Deppe took the extraordinary measure of claiming he was suing Silich on behalf of the Hobart Township trustee – who is Silich.