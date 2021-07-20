Hobart Township trustee was driving impaired in government vehicle, police say

LAKE STATION — City police arrested Hobart Township Trustee Thomas D. Silich Thursday on suspicion of impaired driving.

Police Chief James Richardson said late Tuesday an officer stopped Silich around 11:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Roche Street in Hobart Township for speeding and unsafe lane movement.

The 63-year-old Silich was driving a township-owned Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Richardson said the officer believed Silich was impaired and conducted a sobriety field test, which Silich was unable to complete successfully.

He said Silich told the officer he was taking pills, but refused to perform a breath test to determine whether he had an alcohol level above the legal limit.

Police obtained a court warrant to have Silich’s blood drawn. Richardson said they are still awaiting results of the blood test.

Richardson said his department then took Silich into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired and transported him to the Lake County Jail. The township truck was impounded.

Richardson said he notified the Hobart Township advisory board and Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll of the arrest.