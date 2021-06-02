Hobart Uber driver dies two days after being shot in the head, aunt says

CICERO — A Hobart man who was shot in the head Monday while driving for Uber has died, a family member confirmed.
Joe Schelstraete, 38, was taken off life support at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, his aunt Kim Bova told The Times.
Schelstraete was taken to Loyola University Medical Center after the shooting, and the family was making arrangements for his organs to be donated.
"It is a really senseless tragedy," Bova said of her nephew's death.
Bova said Schelstraete was brain-dead since the initial gunshot wound to his head. She recalled that first responders said he had no pulse when they first arrived to the crime scene after 7:35 p.m. near 23rd Street and 55th Avenue.
Cicero police have said the situation appeared to be a robbery-turned-shooting.
Schelstraete was confronted by four individuals while he was trying to pick up a customer. Items were taken from Schelstraete, and he then was shot in the head, police said.
Police searched the area and arrested one juvenile male near the crime scene. Three other suspects are currently being sought.
Witnesses in the area were able to give officers descriptions of the suspects and the incident.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact age of the person taken into custody.
"He’s a hardworking man, he has three young kids, and he was just out trying to make a dollar," Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. said at a televised news conference.
Bova remembers Schelstraete as a hardworking, single father who was very engaged in the lives of his three children.
Schelstraete had two jobs — one with Uber and another with a local Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill. He spent almost all of his little free time with his children, Bova said.
He also had a terrific, dry sense of humor, his aunt said.
"Joe was just ... always smiling," she said. "There was this enthusiasm to see you and ask about you. (He was) just a very warm soul."
Bova recalled a Christmas two years ago when he displayed such exuberance at watching his children open presents that he was somewhat childlike himself.
"I just saw (him) as a very loving, engaged father," she said.
Bova said she just recently spoke with her sister, Schelstraete's mother, and other family. His mother had anticipated his death as a "much-needed" closure, she said.
"That can change hour to hour, but in that hour I was speaking with them ... it was a better place that they were in," Bova said.
Bova said she and her family are desperately seeking answers.
Police said on May 11 there was another carjacking on this same corner, and investigators are looking into the incident to see if it was connected. No further information was immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cicero police at 708-656-3600.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.