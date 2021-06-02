Hobart Uber driver dies two days after being shot in the head, aunt says

"He’s a hardworking man, he has three young kids, and he was just out trying to make a dollar," Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. said at a televised news conference.

Bova remembers Schelstraete as a hardworking, single father who was very engaged in the lives of his three children.

Schelstraete had two jobs — one with Uber and another with a local Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill. He spent almost all of his little free time with his children, Bova said.

He also had a terrific, dry sense of humor, his aunt said.

"Joe was just ... always smiling," she said. "There was this enthusiasm to see you and ask about you. (He was) just a very warm soul."

Bova recalled a Christmas two years ago when he displayed such exuberance at watching his children open presents that he was somewhat childlike himself.

"I just saw (him) as a very loving, engaged father," she said.

Bova said she just recently spoke with her sister, Schelstraete's mother, and other family. His mother had anticipated his death as a "much-needed" closure, she said.

"That can change hour to hour, but in that hour I was speaking with them ... it was a better place that they were in," Bova said.