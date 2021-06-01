Hobart Uber driver shot in head, police say

CICERO — A Hobart man was shot in the head while he was driving for Uber in Cicero, Illinois, Monday evening, police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released and he is currently in serious critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center, according to authorities. As of Tuesday evening, Cicero Police Department 1st Deputy Supervisor Luis Gutierrez said the family was making arrangements for the man's organs to be donated.

The victim was described as a 38-year-old father of three who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

“He’s a hardworking man he has three young kids and he was just out trying to make a dollar,” said Cicero Police Department Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. at a televised press conference.

At 7:35 p.m. Monday the Region man was called to pick up a customer in the area of 23rd Street and 55th Avenue in Cicero, said Gutierrez.

Once there, four armed individuals confronted him.

"It appears to be a robbery," Gutierrez said.

Items were taken from the man and he was then shot in the head, police said.