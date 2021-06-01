 Skip to main content
Hobart Uber driver shot in head, police say
CICERO — A Hobart man was shot in the head while he was driving for Uber in Cicero, Illinois, Monday evening, police said. 

The man's identity has not yet been released and he is currently in serious critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center, according to authorities. As of Tuesday evening, Cicero Police Department 1st Deputy Supervisor Luis Gutierrez said the family was making arrangements for the man's organs to be donated. 

The victim was described as a 38-year-old father of three who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time." 

“He’s a hardworking man he has three young kids and he was just out trying to make a dollar,” said Cicero Police Department Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. at a televised press conference.

At 7:35 p.m. Monday the Region man was called to pick up a customer in the area of 23rd Street and 55th Avenue in Cicero, said Gutierrez. 

Once there, four armed individuals confronted him. 

"It appears to be a robbery," Gutierrez said. 

Items were taken from the man and he was then shot in the head, police said. 

Police searched the area and arrested one juvenile male near the crime scene. Three other suspects are currently being sought.

Witnesses in the area were able to give officers descriptions of the suspects and the incident. 

Police said on May 11 there was another carjacking on this same corner, and investigators are looking into the incident to see if it was connected. No further information was immediately available as the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cicero Police Department at 708-656-3600.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

