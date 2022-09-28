Holcomb picks new leader for Indiana Department of Correction

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected an executive in finance, technology and construction at the Indiana Department of Correction to become the agency's new leader.

The Republican announced Wednesday he's chosen IDOC Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle to succeed Rob Carter as commissioner.

Reagle has been with IDOC since 2011 in a variety of finance-related roles. The agency's 5,220 employees located across the state, including the Northwest Indiana prisons in Michigan City and Westville, comprise about one-sixth of the state workforce.

"Christina has demonstrated that she understands the constant collaboration needed for success and has a deep understanding of the staff development, investment in technology and program development and planning that is needed for the success at IDOC," Holcomb said. "I look forward to her leadership."

Reagle is a mentor for IDOC’s Leadership Academy and its Women in Leadership training program. She's a graduate of Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis and earned her master of business administration degree from Indiana State University.

"I look forward to leading a committed team," Reagle said. "I am committed to the responsible management of IDOC that results in a safe environment where employees are valued and incarcerated individuals are given the best opportunity to return to their communities as productive citizens."

Carter's last day at IDOC is Oct. 14. He's leaving after six years for a role with the Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Public Affairs Strategies Group.

"Since the start of my administration, Commissioner Carter has brought a wealth of management, public safety and security experience to the Indiana Department of Correction, helping the agency navigate the challenges we have faced, especially in recent years," Holcomb said.

According to the governor's office, Carter oversaw improvements during his tenure to prison education and job training programs, mental health care and addiction recovery services, inmate credit time rules, building efficiencies, and safety and security through the use of new technologies.

"Day in and day out, Rob has remained focused on building a network of leaders statewide for IDOC facilities and implementing the best training programs for incarcerated individuals, which will have a ripple effect across the state in the years to come. I thank him for his service," Holcomb said.

IDOC is poised in coming years to completely rebuild the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County using $400 million appropriated by the 2021 Indiana General Assembly.