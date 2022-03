Home burglarized in Dyer; police warn against criminal schemes

DYER — Police cautioned Dyer residents to be on the lookout after several valuables were taken in a burglary scheme.

At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dyer officers were called to a residential burglary report in the Mallard Cove subdivision.

The suspects were posing as town employees visiting houses to check the water pressure, according to the Dyer Police Department. After the homeowner let the suspects inside the residence, they stole jewelry from the home and fled in a dark colored pickup truck.

Police stated that this type of incident is known as a “ruse” burglary, in which suspects pose as town employees, utility workers or other professionals in order to get inside homes to steal. In such schemes, two or more suspects work together to distract and burglarize the home.

"Do not allow anyone in your home unless you know them personally or it is a scheduled appointment," police said. "The Dyer Police Department is reminding residents that town employees will always have official town identification cards, and they will be in vehicles with the 'Town of Dyer' logo on them. Utility workers will also have ID on them if they are at a residence to do work."

Police said suspects use a variety of ruses and also pose as landscapers, real estate agents, repairmen, pavement specialists and more.

Dyer police also gave prevention tips, cautioning residents to not open their doors to strangers and to verify by calling companies or departments listed in the phone book to verify whether they are being approached by a professional.

In many cases, professionals or town employees will call the residence before approaching the homeowner and residents should be sure to get the name of the employee and time of their visit ahead of time.

Police also encouraged residents to keep their valuables locked in a secure place and keep doors and windows locked at all times.

"If somebody asks for your help, needs to make a telephone call, refer them to a younger neighbor or assist them through a closed door," police said. "Or call a friend or neighbor to come and assist."

Police should be called if the resident is suspicious, if someone enters a home without permission, if items are noticed to be missing after a visit and whenever someone believes a crime has been or is about to be committed.

