Home, car break-ins lead to arrests in St. John

ST. JOHN — Police say they arrested two people overnight who were suspected of breaking into cars and homes in St. John.
About 3:45 a.m. Monday, St. John police learned a homeowner in the 10600 block of Bailey Street had confronted two suspects who were breaking into his vehicle, according to a news release.
The homeowner tried to physically restrain one of them, police said. When a second suspect showed a gun, both suspects were able to flee the area in a white sports utility vehicle.
The homeowner was not injured.
About 20 minutes later, St. John police received a complaint from a homeowner in the 10500 block of Manor Drive. The person said they heard their overhead garage door opening, police said.
Cedar Lake and Schererville police were already in the area assisting St. John in looking for the suspect vehicle in the first 911 call, police said.
Cedar Lake police spotted the SUV in the area and initiated a traffic stop. Two men were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County jail.
St. John police declined to release any information, including age or residence, about the suspects.
The department is withholding the suspects' names pending formal charges.