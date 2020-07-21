Home detention ordered for role in robbery spree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge has ordered home detention for a Gary woman who took part in a string of armed robberies that nearly killed one store clerk.

Heather Wright appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody, who imposed a 2-year term of probation on her that includes a sentence of 12 months of home detention.

She pleaded guilty in April 2018 to accompanying Gregory Joshua Smith, 27, of Hammond, on seven holdups in seven days in 2015, all in Hammond.

Last week, Jessica Tate of Hammond received a sentence of three months home detention and a year of probation for her guilty plea in 2018 on a similar charge.

Smith pleaded guilty last December to committing the robberies. He has yet to be sentenced.

Wright and Tate, who were Smith’s girlfriends, also have to pay restitution to their victims.

The two women had no prior criminal record before joining Smith on his crime spree.