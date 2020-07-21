You are the owner of this article.
Home detention ordered for role in robbery spree
Home detention ordered for role in robbery spree

Courts
HAMMOND — A federal judge has ordered home detention for a Gary woman who took part in a string of armed robberies that nearly killed one store clerk.

Heather Wright appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody, who imposed a 2-year term of probation on her that includes a sentence of 12 months of home detention.

She pleaded guilty in April 2018 to accompanying Gregory Joshua Smith, 27, of Hammond, on seven holdups in seven days in 2015, all in Hammond.

Last week, Jessica Tate of Hammond received a sentence of three months home detention and a year of probation for her guilty plea in 2018 on a similar charge.

Smith pleaded guilty last December to committing the robberies. He has yet to be sentenced.

Wright and Tate, who were Smith’s girlfriends, also have to pay restitution to their victims.

The two women had no prior criminal record before joining Smith on his crime spree.

That included robberies at: Nate's Tobacco, 1403 173rd St. and Gallops Marathon, 6502 Kennedy Ave. both on Nov. 13, 2015; Witham's gas station, 2847 165th St. on Nov. 14, 2015; Boost Mobile, 3506 165th St. on Nov. 16, 2015; Hammond Liquors, 7448 Columbia Ave., Manny's Chicago Style Dawg House, 6217 Kennedy Ave. and Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St. — all on Nov. 19, 2015.

Smith shot a female employee during the attempted robbery at Hammond Liquors. She lost an arm to amputation and had to briefly be put in a medically-induced coma to be treated for her wounds.

