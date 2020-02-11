Home invasion suspect remains in custody awaiting charges, police say

HAMMOND — A 24-year-old man suspected in numerous home invasions remained in custody Tuesday as police pursue formal charges against him, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Hammond detectives, along with gang unit officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, took the man into custody on Monday, Kellogg said.

He is believed to be the prime target connected with the home invasion that occurred Dec. 31 in the 6600 block of California Ave.

The investigators are further looking into this man's possible involvement in recent incidents in the 6400 block of Tennessee and 2200 block of 167th Street, along with numerous other crimes in Hammond and Lake County, police said.

Charges are anticipated to be filed Wednesday morning with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Kellogg said.

Kellogg said police encourage the public to immediately report any unusual activity. the department appreciates the continued support of our community, he said.

In the Dec. 31 case, a woman told police she awoke to find a man she didn't recognize inside her home who sexually battered her before fleeing with money.