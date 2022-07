Home surveillance video leads police to man suspected in overnight home invasions

VALPARAISO — Police arrested a 30-year-old man early Sunday after linking him to a series of overnight home invasions on the city's north side, officials said.

Christopher Jeffries, of Valparaiso, is accused of entering occupied homes in the 3600 block of Candlewood Driver and the 1350 block of Ransom Road and walking the exterior of homes in the 3800 block of Autumn Lane and 3600 block of Goodrich Road.

In the two home invasions, the homeowners made contact with Jeffries before he fled, Valparaiso police said.

Residents provided police with a description of the suspect and video footage, which included images of Jeffries recognized by officers who had prior contact with him, officials said.

Police found Jeffries at his home, and he was still wearing the same clothes officers noted in the videos, according to a news release.

Jeffries was arrested on suspicion of several counts of residential entry, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.