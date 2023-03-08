PORTAGE — Police say they discovered a 23-year-old homeless man had been living for three weeks in a payloader parked in the busy downtown area while he worked at the nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Julian Salamanca, of Whiting, was taken into custody and faces charges of criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and criminal mischief, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out at 6:20 p.m. Friday to the Strack & Van Til store parking area along Central Avenue in response to a suspicious person smoking inside a payloader owned by a snow removal company.

The caller reportedly told police he was with the snow removal company and had found the man inside the payloader after arriving to use the piece of equipment.

After having Salamanca exit the vehicle, police said they smelled marijuana.

Salamanca told officers he had been living in the vehicle after finding a hidden key to gain access.

"Julian stated he would also use the locked cabin to store his property while he was away," police said.

Police said they found a used glass smoking pipe inside the vehicle, as well as various food, drinks and garbage, "indicating Julian had been using the tractor for a period of time."

The snow removal company reported a cut seat belt and a broken computer console in the vehicle, which amounted to much more than $1,000 in damages.

Among Salamanca's belongings were a 9mm and a .233 round of ammunition, police said.

