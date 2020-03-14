You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Homicide investigation underway in East Chicago
breaking urgent

Homicide investigation underway in East Chicago

{{featured_button_text}}
EC CRIME

Police respond to a crime scene Saturday night in the 3700 block of Elm Street in East Chicago. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A homicide investigation was underway in East Chicago Saturday night, East Chicago police Lt. Jose Rivera confirmed.  

Around 8:40 p.m. police responded to the 3700 block of Elm Street in East Chicago. 

Police had Elm Street blocked off from 139th Street to Broadway, an eyewitness at the scene reported. In addition, a two-vehicle crash was on Elm Street between 139th Street and 138th Street. 

A Lake County Crime Scene Investigation vehicle was on scene. 

Rivera said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts