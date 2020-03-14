Homicide investigation underway in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — A homicide investigation was underway in East Chicago Saturday night, East Chicago police Lt. Jose Rivera confirmed.
Around 8:40 p.m. police responded to the 3700 block of Elm Street in East Chicago.
Police had Elm Street blocked off from 139th Street to Broadway, an eyewitness at the scene reported. In addition, a two-vehicle crash was on Elm Street between 139th Street and 138th Street.
A Lake County Crime Scene Investigation vehicle was on scene.
Rivera said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.