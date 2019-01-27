A total of 72 people across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties lost their lives in homicides last year, the majority as a result of gun violence.
Of the 72 killed, 61 — or about 85 percent — died from gunshot wounds, according to police, coroner's and court records. Other victims died as a result of blunt force trauma, stabbings and strangulation.
Still, the overall total decreased slightly from 77 cases across the three counties in 2017.
Lake County led the pack with 68 homicides in 2018, compared with 75 the year before, records show.
Gary led all communities with 40 homicides, or just more than 58 percent of all cases in Lake County. By comparison, Gary logged 48 homicides in 2017, or 64 percent of the 75 recorded in all of Lake County.
Even one homicide is too many, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Still, city officials were happy to see a year-over-year decrease, and credited their continued focus on repeat offenders and individuals tied to gangs for the decline.
Lake County prosecutors filed charges in 11 Gary cases, and two were police-involved shootings deemed justified or expected to be deem justified, Hamady said. Three additional cases have been presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office for charges.
If charges are eventually filed in the pending cases, Gary's clearance rate for 2018 would be 40 percent, he said. Police also secured charges in 2018 in cold cases from 2010 and 2016, he said.
Some up, some down
East Chicago logged seven homicides, up from five a year before. Charges were filed in three, or 42 percent, of this year's cases, preliminary records show.
Merrillville saw six homicides, up from three in 2017. Four cases, or about 66 percent, have been cleared, records show. Prosecutors filed charges in two cases, one case was an officer-involved shooting determined to be justified and one was a murder-suicide.
Hammond recorded five homicides, down from 12 in 2017. Police cleared four, or 80 percent, of this year's cases. Prosecutors filed charges in two cases, one case was determined to be self-defense and one was a murder-suicide.
Hobart logged four homicides, two more than the year before. All of this year's cases were cleared. Prosecutors filed charges in three cases, and the fourth was a murder-suicide.
New Chicago saw a double homicide in 2018, the first time in many years the town has recorded a homicide case. No charges have been filed.
Porter County logged zero homicides in 2018, down from four the previous year.
LaPorte County saw four homicides, all of which were in Michigan City. That number was up from 2017, when the city logged two homicides.
Michigan City police secured charges in three cases, and one remained open, Chief of Services Royce Williams said.
Fewer children killed
The number of child homicide victims decreased significantly in 2018, falling to four from 16 in 2017.
All of this year's child homicide cases were in Lake County.
Lisa M. Rodriguez, of Hammond, was charged with murder, neglect of a dependent and battery Dec. 6 in connection with her 4-month-old daughter Brooklyn Rodriguez's beating death.
Dashana M. Fowler was charged with five counts of neglect of a dependent after her 2-year-old daughter, Jayla Miller, was shot in the head Sept. 4 at a residence in the 1700 block of Polk Street in Gary. It's believed Miller and her siblings were playing with a gun that belonged to Fowler's boyfriend, but no charges have been filed against him.
Sherquell D. Magee, 17, was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted battery in the May 5 shooting of 11-year-old David Anderson at Nunez Park in East Chicago's Harbor section.
Rickey J. Nelson, 16, of Gary, was shot to death Aug. 5 along with Jamar Hines, who was 18 and legally considered an adult, in the 3900 block of 77th Plaza in Merrillville. No charges have been filed in the double homicide.
Domestic violence persists
Domestic violence claimed the lives of at least 13 people across Northwest Indiana, including three men who committed suicide after killing their female partners.
Parents are accused of killing their children in two cases: the Brooklyn Rodriguez homicide and the Jerome Wilderness Jr. homicide. In that case, Jerome Wilderness Sr., 65, was charged with fatally shooting is 39-year-old son during a fight in a Crown Point home.
Children are accused of killing their parents or grandparents in two cases.
Michael Yakubec, 50, was charged with murder in the beating death of his 80-year-old father John Yakubec in November at the Hobart home they shared.
Kyle A. Gray, 25, is accused of starting a fire in June that killed his 79-year-old grandmother Barbara Booth Walker following a heated argument in her Gary home.
Three men were charged with killing women with whom they lived or had a relationship. The victims included April Lynn Salazar-Bernal, 38, of Wheatfield; Mary Rawson, 34, of Gary, and Tabbatha Mirzaabolahsoni, 43, of East Chicago.
Female murder-suicide victims included Nicole Lopez Mendez, 40, of Hobart; Sheretha Stevens, 43, of Merrillville; and Asia Turner, 25, of Hammond.