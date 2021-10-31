Homicide totals show mixed trends in North Lake communities

The last time Hammond saw more than 15 homicides was 2000, when a total of 22 people were killed, according to FBI data.

Gary has seen a decrease in homicides for 2021, with a total of 39 as of Friday, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

At the same time last year, Gary had logged 45 homicides. The city ended 2020 with a total of 54 homicides.

In East Chicago, the number of homicides so far this year was similar to last year.

"We're about average pace," Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. "Not that it's a good thing. We would love to see the numbers lower, but unfortunately we can't control people's behavior."

East Chicago has recorded eight homicides in 2021, down from nine at the same time last year. In all of 2020, the city logged 12 homicides, Rivera said.

The department's detectives and intelligence support officers have been using all of the city's resources to solve cases, including ShotSpotter technology, a citywide camera system and license plate readers, he said.

"Their hard work is paying off, because they're solving a lot of the homicides," Rivera said.