 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Homicide unit seeks help in identifying man found dead

  • 0
Shoes

The white male in his 20's was believed to be wearing white high-top Fila sneakers, which police provided a photo of.

GARY — After a young man was found dead, police are seeking the public's help in identifying him. 

At 6:40 p.m. a deceased man was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East 35th Place in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. 

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is currently investigating his cause of death, which has not yet been determined.  

He is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. Authorities believe he was in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger, questions, condolences follow Texas school shooting from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts