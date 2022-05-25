Homicide unit seeks help in identifying man found dead

GARY — After a young man was found dead, police are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

At 6:40 p.m. a deceased man was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East 35th Place in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is currently investigating his cause of death, which has not yet been determined.

He is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. Authorities believe he was in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.

