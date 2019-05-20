EAST CHICAGO — A witness told police a fight ended with gunshots early Sunday in the city's Harbor section, just before police arrived and found a Hammond man dead, an official said.
Alan L. Ross Jr., 22, appeared to have been shot in the face about 2 a.m. in the area of 140th Street and Pulaski Street, East Chicago police Lt. Marguerite Wilder said.
The witness told police people fled the area after the shots were fired, she said.
"Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that the victim was an involved party in the fight or the intended target of the shots fired," Wilder said. "Prior to this incident, East Chicago police had no prior contact with (the) victim."
East Chicago police responded to the area after the city's ShotSpotter technology indicated gunshots there.
Medics arrived minutes later, but were unable to revive Ross. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:17 a.m.
The death was ruled a homicide, a Lake County coroner's release said.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or have information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Isaac Washington at 219-391-8318 or email iwashington@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.