Homicide victim ID'd; man shot in back in separate case, police say

GARY — A Chicago man has been identified as the victim in a homicide early Wednesday in Gary's Tolleston neighborhood, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Tyrik Wilson, 22, died at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 2:45 a.m. inside a residence in the 1300 block of Marshall Street in Gary, according to a coroner's release and police.

Two women at the home told police several men came to the front door and shot Wilson in the chest, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Wilson's homicide marks the 11th in Gary so far this year and the second within a week, according to police.

Paul A. Lawrence, 21, of Gary, died at the scene of a shooting early Saturday in the 3900 block of Adams Street, officials said.

In a separate case Wednesday night, a 47-year-old Gary man was shot in the back in the 4200 block of Connecticut Street, Hamady said.

The man called 911 and attempted to drive himself to the hospital. He made it to Broadway and 20th Avenue, where he was met by Gary Fire Department medics, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Connecticut is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1210.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

