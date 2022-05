Homicides up, nonfatal shootings down so far this year, Gary police say

GARY — Three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday near West Third Avenue and McKinley Street, including a Merrillville man who was flown to a Chicago hospital, police said.

The shooting was one of three this week that left a total of two dead and three wounded.

As of Wednesday, Gary had recorded 19 homicides, an increase of 46% from the 13 recorded by the same time last year, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The city had logged 27 nonfatal shootings, which was down 52% from the 56 recorded at the same time last year.

Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. Wednesday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a total of three gunshot wound victims eventually arrived, Hamady said.

A 23-year-old Gary man and an 18-year-old Merrillville man were the first to arrive at the hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

The Merrillville man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to a Chicago hospital for further treatment. The Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

A 21-year-old Gary man arrived later with a gunshot wound to his leg, Hamady said. He also arrived in a private vehicle.

A witness told police a crowd of juveniles was in the area of Third and McKinley when gunfire broke out.

After taking the victims' statements, a police officer was seated in his squad outside the hospital when dispatchers aired a report of shots fired from a tan Buick Century near Sixth Avenue and Hayes Street, Hamady said.

Police searched the area but didn't locate a car matching that description.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

On Tuesday, Devante Brown, 29, of Gary, and Kurtis Tolliver, 27, of Gary, were killed in separate shootings.

Lake County prosecutors charged Ray T. Dampier, 43, of Chicago, with murder Thursday in Brown's homicide in the 1700 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Tolliver's homicide remained under investigation.

Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim and found Tolliver unresponsive in a front yard, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

