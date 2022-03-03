Hoosier lawmakers agree to clarify definition of sexual consent

Indiana lawmakers have overwhelmingly agreed to clarify the legal definition of sexual consent and voted Wednesday to send the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Under current statutes, sexual intercourse is considered rape in Indiana when a person uses force, or the imminent threat of force, to compel sexual conduct, a person is unaware the sexual conduct is occurring, or a person is unable to consent to sex due to mental disability.

House Enrolled Act 1079 declares it also is rape when a person disregards the other person's attempts to physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's sexual acts.

State Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, the sponsor, said the additional definition will enable judges and juries to more accurately determine whether a sex partner provided consent, while also empowering victims to speak about why and how they didn't consent.

"I have had many discussions with lawmakers, experts and victims of rape over the past few years to tackle this issue," Negele said. "I believe this legislation defines consent effectively, and will protect those who deserve justice."

Rima Shahid, chief executive officer of Women4Change, a leading advocate for sexual consent statutes, said the legislation is "definitely a step toward making Indiana a better place for women."

"Having a law that defines consent could mean that Indiana prosecutors will be more likely to take rape cases to court, and more survivors will find the courage to seek justice," Shahid said.

Rape is a level 3 felony punishable by up to 16 years in prison. The crime is enhanced to a level 1 felony, punishable by up to 40 years in prison, if committed with the threat of deadly force, use of a deadly weapon or drug, or results in serious bodily injury to the victim.

A provision creating the crime of "rape by deception," where the perpetrator successfully poses as the victim's usual, consensual sex partner, was dropped from the legislation prior to final approval.

