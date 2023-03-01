Hoosiers using an Apple AirTag or similar remote tracking device to keep tabs on a former romantic partner, or anyone not interested in being tracked, soon might face serious consequences for their actions.

The Indiana Senate recently voted 49-0 in favor of legislation making the unlawful use of a remote tracking device akin to stalking, with penalties of up to 2.5 years behind bars for a first offense, or up to 6 years in prison if the person being tracked has a protective order against the tracker.

Senate Bill 161 also authorizes prosecutors to seek a penalty enhancement of up to 6 additional years in prison if the person employing a remote tracking device commits a felony causing serious bodily injury while using the equipment.

"Technology is either wonderful or awful depending on how it's used," said state Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield. "We're trying to do what we can to protect those people that have sought out protective orders, and make sure that order does provide that layer of protection that they're seeking."

Crider said he was inspired to file the legislation after a woman living in his Senate district nearly was killed after a former romantic partner used a remote tracking device to catch up to her after she attempted to get away from him.

The senator said it's a common tale in domestic violence incidents and divorce cases in Indiana, in which attorneys tell him more than half the time one partner is tracking the other without consent.

"This bill is a first attempt to try to address what technology is kind of forcing us to address," Crider said.

Under the plan, a tracking device is defined as equipment that stores geographic data for subsequent analysis, equipment allowing real-time monitoring, an unmanned aerial vehicle, a mobile phone or an electronic device that communicates a person's location to another person's mobile phone, such as an AirTag.

The legislation specifies the tracking prohibition does not apply to family members, property owned by an individual or business, individuals in the criminal justice system, police engaged in lawful duties, devices installed by auto manufacturers or electronic communications devices when the user is advised of its tracking capabilities.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he's dismayed there are so many loopholes in the proposal and any number of ways to get around the tracking ban, such as applying an AirTag to a vehicle that continues to be jointly owned by former romantic partners.

State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne agreed. She hopes the broad exemptions will be whittled down in coming weeks as the proposal is evaluated, revised and potentially approved by the House.

"My concern is, moving forward, is that if a husband and wife are still able, without consent, to track each other — maybe they have a slightly acrimonious marriage and they're moving into divorce, but not yet — then that's covered (permitted) under this," Brown said.

In response, state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, said he believes remote tracking is stalking — "It's egregious and it shouldn't happen."

At the same time, Freeman said the statute needs to have some exceptions for situations where remote tracking is welcome or needed.

"I don't believe a family member should be a felon for wanting to track their family member," Freeman said. "I can see countless examples of why parents want to track their kids. I can see why parents would want to track their adult kids. I can see why children are going to want to track their then-elderly parents. I can see all kinds of examples of this."

Crider likewise acknowledged the potential shortcomings of his legislation. But he's still optimistic it will make a difference if it's enacted into law.

"This bill is not going to be perfect. We're trying to figure out ways to help in most situations," Crider said.

The proposal is cosponsored by, among others, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.

