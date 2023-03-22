The stealth for which ninjas are known apparently makes them more effective than most other lobbyists at the Indiana Statehouse.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a plan to partially rescind Indiana's complete prohibition on throwing stars following a nearly four-decade ban was revised Wednesday to authorize Hoosiers to carry throwing stars anywhere knives and similar bladed weapons are permitted.

The changes to Senate Bill 77 were unanimously approved by the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, which includes state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, among its members.

The updated legislation adds "throwing star" — defined as a throwing-knife, throwing-iron or other knife-like weapon with blades set at different angles — to the various types of knives recognized by Indiana, including the dagger, dirk, poniard, stiletto, switchblade knife and gravity knife.

Similar to those weapons, a throwing star still could not be brought to a school, on a school bus or another student transport vehicle if the proposal is enacted into law.

The penalty for a first offense would be a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. It escalates to a level 6 felony and up to 2 1/2 years behind bars if another person is injured by an individual using a throwing star on school property.

The full House is expected to decide next week whether it wants to further revise the proposal and send it back to the Senate to see if lawmakers there consent to the changes.

Last month, the Senate voted 48-1 to authorize ax-throwing bars and similar businesses to acquire throwing stars and make them available to their customers to safely throw on the premises of the business.

It would have remained a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, for a Hoosier to manufacture, possess or use a throwing star outside of a throwing star business.

The House changes follow a recommendation by Joel Wieneke, an attorney with the Indiana Public Defender Council, who suggested that simply eliminating the state's throwing star ban, since the law rarely is enforced, may run afoul of the 2nd Amendment, and state statutes provide appropriate penalties for individuals who endanger others while using a weapon.

Records show a moral panic fueled by dramatic slayings in martial arts movies and television shows spurred Indiana lawmakers in 1985 to ban the manufacture, possession or use of what they labeled at the time as "Chinese" throwing stars.

In contrast, lawmakers in recent years generally have favored policies allowing Hoosiers to have deadly weapons with them at more places, including eliminating in 2022 a requirement that adults obtain a state permit prior to carrying a handgun in public.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree