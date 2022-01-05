Hoosiers may get to carry handguns in public without a license

Handguns also would continue to be prohibited at school buildings. In addition, businesses and homeowners would retain the right to bar customers or guests from bringing a handgun onto their property.

The Indiana State Police led the opposition to the proposal. Major Rob Simpson, deputy chief of staff, said without a handgun licensing system officer safety is at risk because they have no way of knowing whether armed individuals they encounter are legally entitled to be carrying a handgun in public, since there's no comprehensive database of individuals prohibited from carrying a handgun.

"We have a system, it works, and that's why we stand opposed to this particular bill," Simpson said.

State police opposition last year was enough to stop a similar proposal, House Bill 1369, from advancing through the Senate.

At the time, Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said eliminating the handgun license without creating a database of denied individuals means Indiana police officers lack the information they need to protect themselves and the general public from people who might intend to cause harm.