Horse gallops down I-80/94 Saturday, bewilders drivers
alert urgent

LAKE STATION — Drivers did a double-take when they saw a horse galloping down Interstate 80/94 Saturday afternoon. 

Around 2:51 p.m. troopers received numerous calls from motorists about a horse running in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94, just west of the Central Avenue exit in Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Trooper Cpl. Eric Rot. 

"It is not the first time it's happened, but it's certainly not a common thing," Rot said.

Jennifer Lachowiec was on her way to visit the lake shore and dunes when she saw the horse running in the roadway. She said the creature looked scared and had a saddle on.

"The horse was running across lanes, cars were having to slow down from driving 70 mph; it's really lucky no one hit him or crashed," Lachowiec said.

She said she saw a couple of Good Samaritans work to wrangle the horse, and then spotted a man in a cowboy hat walking down the interstate. 

Rot said the horse had escaped from a nearby property along with some other horses, but only one of them made it to the interstate. 

The owner was actively searching for the animal and quickly was able to reunite with his horse and return him back home. 

Rot said there were no injuries to the horse and no crashes in the incident. 

