Hospitalized man unable to identify self; police seek public's help

FORD HEIGHTS — A hospitalized man has yet to be identified after police found him lying on the ground seriously injured.

On Thursday the Cook County Sheriff’s Police requested the public’s assistance in finding his identity.

At 5:20 p.m. Monday police responded to a report of an injured person n the 1400 block of 14th Place in Ford Heights.

Police found an African American man lying on his back and bleeding from his mouth, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was unable to speak to the officers and was not carrying any identification.

Police said the man might have been pushed out of a vehicle where he was found, stating that the vehicle involved might have been a silver Toyota Camry.

The man remains hospitalized and has not been able to identify himself to authorities.

The victim is described as being potentially between 40 to 50 years old. He has a thin build and was wearing dark work boots, a Chicago Cubs button-down jersey and dark pants.