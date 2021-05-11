Hotel employee charged after tipping off guest that police were there to nab him, officers said

MICHIGAN CITY — An employee of the local Ramada by Wyndham hotel found herself behind bars after alerting a guest that police were there to take him into custody on a drug-related warrant, officials said.

Trinity Hawkins, 43, of Michigan City, faces a felony count of assisting a criminal in the wake of Thursday's police action, officers said.

Members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and the Michigan City Police Department arrived at the hotel in the afternoon looking for Michigan City resident Robert Rosenbourgh, police said.

Rosenbourgh, 33, was wanted on two felony counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Upon learning why police were on site, Hawkins reportedly alerted Rosenbourgh, officers said. Rosenbourgh was taken into custody.

"The search warrant for his room was subsequently executed, wherein narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia associated to the sale/distribution of illicit drugs were located," police said.

In addition to the warrant, Rosenbourgh was charged with two different level felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine.