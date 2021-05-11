Hotel employee charged after tipping off guest that police were there to nab him, officers said

MICHIGAN CITY — An employee of the local Ramada by Wyndham hotel found herself behind bars after alerting a guest that police were there to take him into custody on a drug-related warrant, officials said.
Trinity Hawkins, 43, of Michigan City, faces a felony count of assisting a criminal in the wake of Thursday's police action, officers said.
Members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and the Michigan City Police Department arrived at the hotel in the afternoon looking for Michigan City resident Robert Rosenbourgh, police said.
Rosenbourgh, 33, was wanted on two felony counts of dealing methamphetamine.
Upon learning why police were on site, Hawkins reportedly alerted Rosenbourgh, officers said. Rosenbourgh was taken into custody.
"The search warrant for his room was subsequently executed, wherein narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia associated to the sale/distribution of illicit drugs were located," police said.
In addition to the warrant, Rosenbourgh was charged with two different level felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine.
"I could not be more proud of the previous and continued work product produced by the members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force," Michigan City Police Chief Dion T. Campbell said. "This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs not only in Michigan City, but throughout LaPorte County. The investigations conducted by LCDTF have undoubtedly made LaPorte County a safer place for its amazing residents."
LaPorte County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bethany Beckman, who serves as commander of the drug task force said, "The continued success of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force is a direct result of the positive working relationship the unit has with its prosecutor's office and court system. If it were not for this positive working relationship, the detectives within the drug task force would not be able to efficiently and effectively investigate these complex drug trafficking investigations."
Anyone with information about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Prosecutors can be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.