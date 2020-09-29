Hours after fatal shooting, another shot in jaw at same apartment, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Hours after a shooting that killed one person and injured two others Monday at an apartment in the city's Calumet neighborhood, a resident of the same building was shot in the jaw as he was taking out the garbage, police said.
Police had just cleared the scene of the first shooting in the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue, when shots rang out about 11 p.m. and struck a 25-year-old, according to newly released information from the East Chicago Police Department.
The man reported hearing the shots but not initially noticing he had been struck, police said. Then, he realized he was shot in the face and ran inside the apartment to call 911, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center for surgery. His condition was not available as of late Tuesday morning.
Officers first responded to the building about 5:50 p.m. after ShotSpotter technology alerted them to more than 30 shots fired in the area, Rivera said.
Police found 26-year-old Robert Lewis, of East Chicago, lying unresponsive on the ground outside the apartment building. He had been shot in the head and was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital, where he later died, Rivera said.
Two other people were wounded at the scene: a 47-year-old woman who was shot in the left calf, and a 46-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and stomach. Both were transported to St. Catherine and released shortly after, Rivera said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department processed the scene, and East Chicago police continued to investigate the shootings.
"We believe both shootings might be related," Rivera said in a written statement.
Police urged anyone with more information on either shooting to contact Detective Carina Acevedo at 219-391-8318 or cacevedo@eastchicago.com. Information also can be provided anonymously by calling the department's tip line at 219-391-8500.
