House demolished after being ravaged by suspicious fire, firefighters say

MICHIGAN CITY — A house was demolished after it was engulfed by fire, causing it to collapse.

At 12:14 p.m. Monday firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 1607 West Garfield St., according to the Michigan City Fire Department.

Black smoke could be seen pouring from the house as crews hurried to the location. The house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The first fire engine on scene started with a defensive attack on the front of the house, and then other engines arrived to douse the other sides of the house.

Crews pulled siding and plywood from the windows to extinguish the flames inside.

A high-capacity water jet was set up to douse any remaining flames and hot spots in the wreckage.

The house partially collapsed in the fire and was deemed an unsafe structure. The house had to be demolished soon after the fire and no injuries were reported.