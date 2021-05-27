House destroyed after firefighters battle uphill blaze in Porter County

CHESTERTON — Firefighters had to climb uphill with hoses to reach a home that was engulfed in flames Thursday.

At 6:59 a.m. firefighters were called to a house fire in the 700 east block of Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, spokesman for the town of Chesterton.

When crews arrived they found a house engulfed in flames that had likely been burning for some time, said Beverly Shores Fire Department Chief Andy Himan Sr. The house was not easily visible from the street due to its location high on a hill overlooking Lake Front Drive.

A neighbor had called 911 after seeing smoke during a morning walk in the neighborhood. However, by the time crews were called to the scene, Himan said there was not much they could do to save the structure.

The intensity of the heat caused the house’s structural steel frame to warp, firefighters reported.

A long driveway was too steep and narrow for fire engines, so firefighters had to climb the hill on foot. Crews took two 400-foot-long hoses by hand up to the burning house and a deck cannon was deployed to get water to the fire.

Crews were also able to connect to a hydrant on Lake Front Drive.