ST. JOHN TWP. — An 18-year-old man trapped in a burning house early Monday died of smoke inhalation, the Lake County Coroner's Office revealed Wednesday.
The coroner declared Derek Sancya, of St. John Township, dead at 4 a.m. — about two hours after arriving on scene in the 7900 block of Rhode Court, just south of Dyer.
Sancya's stepfather and mother escaped the blaze, with the latter sustaining several burns while trying to save her son. She was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer before being transported to a burn unit in Illinois.
