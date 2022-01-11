House OKs plan to eliminate Indiana's handgun carry license requirement

Indiana once again is halfway to becoming the 22nd state to allow handgun owners to carry their weapons in public without needing to obtain a state license.

The Republican-controlled House voted 63-29 Tuesday to advance to the Senate House Bill 1077.

It repeals the state's existing licensing requirement to carry a handgun in public, allows Hoosiers wanting a license for out-of-state reciprocity purposes to continue to get one at no cost, and makes firearm theft a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison, instead of a Level 6 felony.

State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor, said he believes it's wrong for Indiana to condition the constitutional right to keep and bear arms on an "incredibly burdensome" requirement that lawful gun owners get permission from the state before carrying a handgun in public.

He said criminals, by their very nature, are not taking the time to get a carry license, so why should "Mr. and Mrs. Hoosier" have to jump through a bunch of hoops to be able to defend themselves from those criminals?