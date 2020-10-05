How can you get a cut of Indiana's $19.5M settlement with Equifax?

Some 4 million Hoosiers are entitled to receive restitution from the Equifax credit reporting agency resulting from a 2017 data breach that exposed personal information, including Social Security and driver's license numbers.
Indiana is among two states that did not participate in last year's $175 million multi-state settlement with Equifax.
Instead, Indiana negotiated its own settlement with the credit bureau totaling $19.5 million, all of which will be paid to Hoosiers excluding administrative costs.
Hoosiers can file a claim for restitution by visiting the IndianaEquifaxClaims.com website and submitting the required information.
"Millions of Indiana residents were endangered financially due to Equifax's failure to protect the personal information it was entrusted to keep private," said Attorney General Curtis Hill.
"We encourage these consumers to visit this website and claim the money they deserve. We hope this money lessens any burdens the data breach may have caused."
The deadline to file a claim with the state is Dec. 16, 2020, after which payments will be distributed. The payment amount will depend on how many Hoosiers file a claim.
According to the attorney general's office, nearly all adults who lived in Indiana in March 2017 are eligible to receive the money, and anyone not eligible likely has friends or family who are.
